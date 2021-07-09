Special Weather Statement issued for Colquitt, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Colquitt; Lowndes SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COOK...SOUTH CENTRAL BERRIEN NORTHWESTERN LANIER...NORTH CENTRAL LOWNDES AND SOUTHEASTERN COLQUITT COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM EDT At 900 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Sparks, or 9 miles west of Adel, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Nashville, Adel, Sparks, Ray City, Moody Air Force Base, Berlin, Cecil, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Cottle, Cook Co A/P, Cool Spring, Berrien Co A/P, Barretts, New Lois, Massee, Greggs, Barneyville, Pine Valley and Flat Ford.