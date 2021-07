Before Friday night’s game with the Chicago White Sox opened the Orioles’ final series of the first half of the season, manager Brandon Hyde stated the obvious. He saw plenty of it in Friday’s 12-1 defeat, and little of it good, with Hyde calling on second baseman Pat Valaika to pitch for the second time this year to record the final out of the top of the ninth after the White Sox got to each actual pitcher the Orioles sent to the mound.