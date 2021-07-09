Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Cook, Lanier by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Berrien; Cook; Lanier SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COOK...BERRIEN AND NORTHERN LANIER COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 PM EDT At 951 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nashville, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Nashville, Adel, Sparks, Ray City, Lenox, Alapaha, Meigs, Courthouse, Cottle, Cook Co A/P, Staunton, Berrien Co A/P, New Lois, Massee, Barneyville, Glory, Wagon Wheel, Bannockburn, Allenville and Weber.