Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berrien County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Cook, Lanier by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Berrien; Cook; Lanier SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COOK...BERRIEN AND NORTHERN LANIER COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 PM EDT At 951 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nashville, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Nashville, Adel, Sparks, Ray City, Lenox, Alapaha, Meigs, Courthouse, Cottle, Cook Co A/P, Staunton, Berrien Co A/P, New Lois, Massee, Barneyville, Glory, Wagon Wheel, Bannockburn, Allenville and Weber.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cook County, GA
City
Adel, GA
City
Lenox, GA
County
Berrien County, GA
City
Ray City, GA
City
Sparks, GA
County
Lanier County, GA
City
Meigs, GA
City
Nashville, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Berrien Cook#Courthouse#Berrien Co A P#Wagon Wheel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Van Horn, TXPosted by
Reuters

'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, July 20 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, soared about 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps to inaugurate a new era of private commercial space tourism.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Schumer urges GOP to advance infrastructure debate

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday urged Republicans to support moving forward on a bipartisan infrastructure deal as GOP senators appear poised to block the start of debate. The Senate will vote Wednesday on advancing a shell bill, paving the way for debate on the bipartisan framework. With...

Comments / 0

Community Policy