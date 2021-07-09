Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daggett County, UT

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Uintah Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Uintah Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200, 202, AND 486 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200, 202, AND 486 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 200 Little Snake Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 202 White River Forecast Area. In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 486 Eastern Uinta Basin. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds in the afternoon through early evening.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
Uintah County, UT
County
Daggett County, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#19 51 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Van Horn, TXPosted by
Reuters

'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, July 20 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, soared about 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps to inaugurate a new era of private commercial space tourism.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Schumer urges GOP to advance infrastructure debate

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday urged Republicans to support moving forward on a bipartisan infrastructure deal as GOP senators appear poised to block the start of debate. The Senate will vote Wednesday on advancing a shell bill, paving the way for debate on the bipartisan framework. With...

Comments / 0

Community Policy