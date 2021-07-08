Cancel
Birmingham, AL

PhD student named ANA/AACN student ambassador

uab.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNursing PhD student Shameka Rogers Phillips, RN, MSN, FNP-C, has been named a Healthy Nurse, Health Nation student ambassador as part of a partnership between the American Nurses Association (ANA) Enterprise and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. ANA Enterprise and AACN came together to create the Healthy Nurse, Healthy Nation (HNHN) Student Ambassador program as a way to improve the health of the nation’s nurses and nursing students.

