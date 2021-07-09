Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laporte County, IN

Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 10:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Waves 2 to 5 feet through this afternoon.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Laporte County, IN
State
Indiana State
City
La Porte, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Preparedness#Deeper Water#Beach Hazards Statement#La Porte Beach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Van Horn, TXPosted by
Reuters

'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, July 20 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, soared about 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps to inaugurate a new era of private commercial space tourism.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Schumer urges GOP to advance infrastructure debate

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday urged Republicans to support moving forward on a bipartisan infrastructure deal as GOP senators appear poised to block the start of debate. The Senate will vote Wednesday on advancing a shell bill, paving the way for debate on the bipartisan framework. With...

Comments / 0

Community Policy