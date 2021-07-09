Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

2. Starbucks Cinnamon Dolce Latte Copycat

By Cassie Sheets
Fremont Tribune
 11 days ago

This cinnamon dolce latte recipe from @vegobsessed is vegan-friendly and just as delicious as the real deal. It’ll also save you money with the Starbucks version coming in at just under $5 per venti drink.

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolce#Cinnamon#Vegan#Food Drink#Venti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Starbucks employee reveals order that made entire team want to ‘quit’

A Starbucks barista has shared a video of an order they received that she says made her entire team want to “quit”.The coffee chain employee and TikTok user @sarai.camp0s posted an order request for 22 drinks titled, “Oh, just a regular day working at Starbucks.”The viewer can then see the order receipt – which came courtesy of Uber Eats from a Starbucks in Haywards, California – requesting the substantial order.The text accompanying the video reads: “I guess Karen's little sister ordered today.”Of the 22 drinks requested, 18 were small strawberry acai lemonades, leading some to speculate they were for a...
Food & Drinksmashed.com

The Untold Truth Of Starbucks Refreshers

Ah, we all remember the time when the Pink Drink, Starbucks' Strawberry Açaí Refreshers® Beverage with coconut milk, went viral on Tumblr in 2016. It was joined by the Dragon Drink in 2017 and the Star Drink in 2020, along with a handful of other varieties in the years in between. Needless to say, we've all enjoyed Starbucks' Refreshers, both with and without their coconut milk and/or lemonade additions, especially when we wanted something fruity but wanted to lay off coffee for the day.
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

Easy Apple Cinnamon Muffin Recipe

Looking for a yummy recipe for apples? Get ready for fall and apple picking with this delicious and easy apple cinnamon muffin recipe!. Whenever I have a ton of apples that need to be used up, I usually opt for a classic, like apple pie, or an apple crumble, but this time I was craving a muffin version of a spicy apple treat!
Jacksonville, FLunf.edu

Starbucks Tab

Https://events.unf.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=1132525. Osprey Life & Productions will have a Starbucks giveaway at the Starbucks located on campus. Order a FREE grande drink of your choice on Osprey Life & Productions. Limited quantities available so early arrival is suggested as this is a first come first serve event.
Atmore, ALBrewton Standard

Starbucks officially open in Atmore

The popular nationwide coffee chain opened its newest addition Monday morning at Wind Creek Casino and Hotel. The Atmore chain is located at 155 Poarch Rd. Wind Creek Hospitality, gaming, city of Atmore officials, Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce officials and the Poarch Creek Indian Tribal Princesses celebrated the ribbon cutting and grand opening.
Food & Drinksbiteswithbri.com

Cold Foam Recipe (Starbucks Copycat)

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This Cold Foam Recipe (Starbucks Copycat) is super easy to make, luscious, fluffy, creamy, and lightly sweetened. I cannot think of a better topping for your morning cold brew. I am going to show you four different ways to make the best cold foam and four different flavor combinations. Let’s get caffeinated!
Recipesknuj.net

Confetti Snack Mix

This recipe makes a wonderful gift, and everyone always wants the recipe.”. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients. Store in an airtight container.
Food & DrinksFood Beast

Spotted: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popcorn

Cinnamon Toast Crunch has omnipotent potential when it comes to snacking possibilities. The versatility of CTC cannot be denied and would taste good in just about any snackable option, popcorn included. That's why this bag of Cinnamon Toast Crunch spotted by @markie_devo at a Sam's Club is a complete sight...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Cinnamon Roll Cookie Doughs

Never choose between a cookie or a cinnamon roll ever again thanks to Nestlé Toll House’s new Cinnamon Roll Cookie Dough. While there's nothing better than a warm cinnamon bun, all that icing can cause a bit of a mess. However, Nestlé Toll House’s new Cinnamon Roll Cookie Dough solves that problem entirely. This decadent treat consists of cinnamon sugar cookie dough that’s studded with pieces of naturally flavored cream cheese. The dough is then rolled up in a tube, so you simply cut off the amount of dough you want and pop it in the oven. The result is a chewy cinnamon cookie that delivers the delicious taste of cream cheese icing.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Aldi Fans Are Loving These Summer Iced Latte Blends

'Tis the season for a nice, cold latte. While coffee is delicious hot or cool, there's nothing quite like enjoying a refreshing iced brew on a hot summer morning. That is, unless that brew also happens to be one of Aldi's new special summer iced latte blends. They come in a collection of delicious seasonal blends, including raspberry mocha, salted caramel, and toasted coconut, and from the sound of it, each one is a hit with shoppers. Made with a blend of coffee, milk, and natural flavoring, these Barissimo coffee beverages deliver your caffeine fix with a bit of sweetness, with no prepping or brewing required. Aldi shoppers couldn't stop raving about these flavored lattes, and more than one excited fan posted about the special find online.
Beauty & Fashionourcommunitynow.com

When Does the Pumpkin Spice Latte Return to Starbucks?

If we go off of years past, the PSL will return sometime in August—we hope!. Nothing signals the dawn of fall quite like the Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) from Starbucks. We're big fans of the PSL here at Our Community Now, and as such, we've been keeping tabs on when the popular fall drink will grace us with its presence again. And while nothing has been officially announced by Starbucks just yet, we're putting our detective hats on and making a prediction on when the PSL will hit shelves in 2021.
Food & DrinksPopSugar

How to Make Starbucks's Deliciously Refreshing Iced Pineapple Matcha Latte at Home

When it comes to fun and delicious drinks, Starbucks is the place to be. The coffeehouse chain is known for their creative concoctions, from the dragonfruit refresher to the birthday cake Frappucino. One of their newer drinks is the iced pineapple matcha drink, a shaken green tea featuring coconut milk and pineapple ginger syrup. However, if you're on a budget (or simply don't feel like leaving the house), you'll be glad to know that it's easy to re-create at home.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Taco Bell Enchirito Recipe

Copycat recipes of your favorite restaurant foods give you the unique experience of making something yourself at home that hits the spot for a specific craving. If you're ever craving Taco Bell — and let's be real, we've probably all been there — we have a few ways you can bring the Bell home. Not only did chef and registered dietician Kristen Carli create a copycat Taco Bell beef recipe, but she also took it one step further by putting that beef to good use in this enchirito recipe.
Maryland StatePosted by
Only In Maryland

The Cinnamon Rolls At This Maryland Restaurant Are A Mouthwatering Experience

Do you prefer a little something sweet to start your day? This Maryland restaurant has a little bit of everything when it comes to breakfast foods, but it’s especially known for its sugary creations that are sure to make your mouth water. Read on to learn more about this delicious spot and add it to […] The post The Cinnamon Rolls At This Maryland Restaurant Are A Mouthwatering Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
Restaurantsmashed.com

Copycat Domino's Chicken Carbonara Recipe

Domino's is, of course, best known for their pizza, but the chain's menu has expanded quite a bit in recent years and there's a lot of great stuff you can order these days. One idea? You guessed it, Domino's Chicken Carbonara. Domino's is also well known for low prices and for speedy delivery, but you can enjoy a meal that's even more affordable and ready to be eaten even faster than when you call for a delivery (or order online, more likely) when you make a copycat Domino's Chicken Carbonara dish at home.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Woman's World

Why You Absolutely Should Be Putting Salt on Your Watermelon

Of all the fruity goodness that summer has to offer, watermelon definitely tops the charts. Nothing is more refreshing than a cold slice of fresh watermelon on a hot summer day. Little did we know, however, that there’s a super simple trick that enhances not only the flavor of watermelon, but also its health benefits — adding salt.
Recipescardamomandtea.com

cinnamon sugar donuts

Neutral high smoke point oil, for deep frying (e.g., canola) Make the cinnamon sugar: mix together the sugar and cinnamon, and set aside. Set up a safe fry station on your stove or a dedicated deep-fryer. Make sure it cannot be knocked over. Set over medium-low heat so it can heat gradually while you prep the donuts, and set up a deep fry thermometer. Keep a close eye on it, and aim for it to reach 350°F [180°C] by the time you’re ready to fry. If it heats too quickly, reduce the heat to low or turn off for a few moments until you’re ready.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie Recipe

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:

Comments / 0

Community Policy