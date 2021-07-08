Cancel
Golf

Former Masters, US Open golf champ Angel Cabrera sentenced to 2 years for assault

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 12 days ago
BUENOS AIRES — Golfer Angel Cabrera, a two-time majors champion, was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in prison after his conviction for assaulting a woman with whom he formerly had a relationship.

Cabrera, 51, of Argentina, was sentenced in his hometown of Cordoba, located about 500 miles northwest of Buenos Aires, The Washington Post reported. He was convicted for assaulting, threatening and harassing Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner between 2016 and 2018, the newspaper reported.

Cabrera has denied wrongdoing, He will serve his sentence immediately, according to CBS Sports.

“His situation is much more complex than this, he has other charges for which there are arrest warrants too. There are other victims,” prosecutor Laura Battistelli told TV channel Todo Noticias via The Associated Press.

Those include Cabrera’s ex-wife, Silva Rivadero, and another former partner, Micaela Escudero, who claim he assaulted them, the Post reported.

Cabrera’s conviction stems from the assault charges against Torres Mana, who alleged that the golfer punched her, threatened her and also tried to run her over with his vehicle, according to the newspaper.

The golfer traveled to the United States in July 2020 without seeking permission, which led the province of Cordoba to seek his arrest, according to the AP. Cabrera was arrested by Interpol agents in Rio de Janeiro in January and was extradited last month to Argentina so he could stand trial.

He had been on Interpol’s “red code” list, which is used to locate and then arrest a person, Golf Digest reported.

Cabrera won the 2007 U.S. Open at Oakmont, defeating Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by one shot, according to his PGA Champions Tour profile. He won the Masters in 2009 in a playoff against Kenny Perry and Chad Campbell, and was runner-up in Augusta four years later when he lost to Adam Scott in a playoff.

Cabrera has 41 international victories and has appeared in four Presidents Cup tournaments, according to his Tour biography.

He made nine starts on the PGA Tour Champions circuit in 2020, with his last outing coming in September at the Pure Insurance Championship. Those visits to the United State forced prosecutors in Cordoba to issue an international arrest warrant, Golf Digest reported.

