Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Coach's dad wants Bucks to press, Giannis likes the idea

By BRIAN MAHONEY
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QE1pa_0arbwGpF00

PHOENIX — (AP) — If Vince Budenholzer had his way, the Milwaukee Bucks would start guarding Chris Paul the minute he walked into the arena.

Mike Budenholzer grew up in Holbrook, Arizona, where his father was a state championship-winning high school coach. The Bucks coach said his father wants to see the NBA team use a high school strategy.

“He wants us to press every minute of every game,” Budenholzer said. “He doesn’t understand why we don’t press more. And one of his favorite lines to me was, you should press as soon as they get off the bus.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo would be on board.

“He’s probably right,” the 2020 NBA Defensive Player of the Year said.

“Press full court and make it a little bit tough for them? I think that’s a good advice.”

Budenholzer said sometimes his father draws up defenses he thinks his son should try. Alas, the Bucks don’t use the ones involving a press.

“But if you take that notion, that idea of full-court pressure, I think there’s an idea of playing hard and competing and being aggressive,” Budenholzer said.

BROWN IS BACK

At 80 years old, Larry Brown has a new job, and he’s nervous.

He’s going to be a basketball coach again, working for Penny Hardaway at the University of Memphis.

“Well, I hope I haven’t forgotten how to coach,” Brown said. “That’s been a concern of mine.”

With all Brown’s success, he should have no reason for worry.

The only coach to win an NBA championship and an NCAA title was awarded Thursday with the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, given by the National Basketball Coaches Association.

Like Daly, Brown coached the Pistons, leading them to the 2004 NBA title. He also won the NCAA title in Kansas in 1988.

Brown led an NBA-record eight different teams to the playoffs. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball of Fame in 2002, the year after taking Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA Finals.

That city will now be the first stop on the next stage of Brown’s basketball journey.

“As a matter of fact, my first recruiting visit is going to be in Philadelphia on Saturday,” he said. “I’m excited to get back.”

TV TIME

July is better than September, at least when it comes to getting people to watch the NBA Finals.

The league will prefer when they're back in June.

ESPN announced Thursday that the ratings for Game 1 were up 13% from the opener of last year's series, according to Nielsen.

The network said that the broadcast Tuesday night on ABC averaged 8.56 million viewers, peaking with nearly 10 million between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. EST.

This is the second straight year the NBA Finals are off their usual June schedule. Game 1 last season between the Lakers and Miami Heat was held on Sept. 30 at Walt Disney World, where play resumed after being stopped in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those finals ended Oct. 11 and there was a short turnaround to begin the 2020-21 season by Christmas. That was done in part to get back to finishing next season in June, which the league views as a better time for TV viewership.

“So it also meant trying to do everything we could to get back into our natural season next year, meaning starting in October and ending before July,” Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday. “Of course we’re in July this year, something not optimal for the league, both in terms of television viewership and for the players as well.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Chuck Daly
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Penny Hardaway
Person
Mike Budenholzer
Person
Allen Iverson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Milwaukee Bucks#The University Of Memphis#Espn#Abc#Lakers#Walt Disney World#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
NCAA
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says 2 NBA Stars Play Harder Than Everyone

When it comes to going all out on a nightly basis, two players stand out above the rest in the NBA, according to Charles Barkley. Following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Barkley and his TNT colleagues heaped plenty of praise on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP produced 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the 125-91 romp.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar warns Chris Paul, Suns are in trouble vs. Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks legend and NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believes Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are figuring it out in the NBA Finals, which should spell trouble for Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. Speaking on The Jump, Abdul-Jabbar discussed the importance of Milwaukee’s Game 3 win to their chances of lifting...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s message to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks before NBA Finals

In spite of the fact that the one and only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is more widely known for his amazing stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Hall of Fame big man still remains to be one of, if not the greatest Milwaukee Bucks player of all time. Kareem started off his career in Milwaukee, so naturally, he had a strong motivational message for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks as they face off against the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ Bobby Portis wants to give flowers to whoever gave Giannis Antetokounmpo his freaky nickname

It wasn’t even clear if Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was going to be ready for the start of the NBA Finals because of the knee injury he suffered against the Atlanta Hawks. That injury cost him two-plus games in the Eastern Conference Finals, and it seemed like a long shot that he would be ready for Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns. Instead, Antetokounmpo played in Game 1 and looked pretty solid, and he has since dominated the last two games, albeit with one of those big performances coming in a Game 2 loss.
NBABleacher Report

Milwaukee Bucks Wasting Giannis Antetokounmpo's Miracle Recovery

After their 118-108 Game 2 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Phoenix Suns are halfway to the first championship in franchise history. And on Thursday, they had to overcome an historic performance from two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Playing on a left knee that is clearly still bothering him (he left...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shannon Sharpe On Giannis Antetokounmpo: “For A Guy That Can't Can't Can't Can't, He’s a Two-Time League MVP, A DPOY, And He’s On The Cusp Of Winning The Title And Being Finals MVP."

Every player has weaknesses, and that even applies to NBA superstars. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a ferocious athlete who can finish in the interior at will. Despite his amazing numbers and finishing ability, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been criticized by many for his weaknesses, such as his inability to shoot the basketball at a high level.

Comments / 0

Community Policy