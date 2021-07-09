Cancel
Disney Releases New ‘Encanto’ Trailer and Poster

By Clint Gamache
thrillgeek.com
Cover picture for the articleDisney gave us our first official look today at their next full-length feature animation movie, “Encanto”. “Encanto” is the story of Madrigal, an extraordinary family who lives hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a charming house, in a vibrant town, in a wonderful place known as Encanto. Encanto’s magic has blessed everyone, boys and girls, in the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the ability to heal. Everyone except Mirabel. But when she discovers her family is in danger, she, the only Madrigal without magical powers, can be her last hope.”

