Marvel Studios Releases First Trailer for Upcoming ‘What If?’ Series
We got our first official look today at the upcoming Disney+ Show, What If…? This new series will be directed by Bryan Andrews, along with head writer A.C. Bradley and will feature a variety of animated stories about certain “what if” stories in the MCU, such as what if Tony Stark met Erik Killmonger? What if T’Challa was taken from Earth by Yondu, instead of Peter Quill? What would have happened if Peggy Carter and not Steve Rogers took the super-soldier serum at the start of World War II?thrillgeek.com
