Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

T-Wolves’ Juancho Hernangomez hurts shoulder practicing with Spain

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 11 days ago

Spanish news outlets reported Thursday that Minnesota Timberwolves forward Juancho Hernangomez of Spain will miss the Tokyo Olympics with a dislocated left shoulder. The Timberwolves released a statement that only confirmed Hernangomez was injured without commenting on the severity of it. "We are aware of the left shoulder injury suffered...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Gasol
Person
Ricky Rubio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish#The Spanish National Team#Fiba#Nba Draft#The Denver Nuggets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
News Break
NBA
Country
Spain
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAHoopsHype

Juan Hernangomez Injury

The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following statement regarding the Spanish National Team’s injury update on forward Juancho Hernangómez: “We are aware of the left shoulder injury suffered by Juancho Hernangómez while playing with the Spanish National Team. We are evaluating all information and will provide an update when available.”
NBAlindyssports.com

Minnesota’s Juancho Hernangomez on Spain’s Olympics roster after being rule out

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Juancho Hernangomez has made Spain’s Olympic team despite being ruled out of the competition earlier this month. Hernangomez, 25, injured his left shoulder during a scrimmage with France July 8 and the Spanish Basketball Federation said he would need time to recover. Drafted with the No. 15...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Juan Hernangomez to play in the Olympics despite shoulder injury

Spain power forward Juancho Hernangómez, who was ruled out of the Tokyo Games earlier this month because of a left shoulder injury, has made the team’s Olympic roster after all. The Spanish federation had said Hernangómez, who plays in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves, would need significant time to recover from a dislocated left shoulder. He got hurt in an exhibition game against France on July 8.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How will the Minnesota Timberwolves cover Juancho Hernangomez’s absence?

The Minnesota Timberwolves will likely be without Juan Hernangomez for at least the first several weeks of the 2021-22 season. How will head coach Chris Finch cover Hernangomez’s minutes, and which players will find themselves getting the opportunity for more playing time?. Recapping Juancho Hernangomez’s 2020-21 season with the Timberwolves.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Los Angeles Lakers star robbed at gunpoint

Los Angeles Lakers star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope encountered a life-threatening situation when a group of men robbed him at gunpoint in the driveway of his Los Angeles home. Caldwell-Pope, a key member of the Lakers NBA championship squad in 2020, was reportedly hanging out with his boys in front of his home on June 17, 2021, though the incident wasn’t reported by TMZ until Saturday June 26.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Tony Parker Found Love Again After His Divorces

Former NBA star Tony Parker is undoubtedly on his way to the Basketball Hall of Fame. He’s won too many championships with the Spurs to count, shared too many highlights with Tim Duncan and scored too many points in the NBA and European basketball. Tony Parker has been remarkably reliable on the basketball court. He’s been equally unreliable in his love affairs.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA superstar heading to Knicks, claims Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is not exactly a personality that you would associate with the New York Knicks. Nevertheless, it is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers legend is extremely high on the Knicks as one of the brightest young teams in the NBA today. In the mind of the great Magic...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBANBA Analysis Network

Best trade Lakers can offer Trail Blazers for Damian Lillard

The Los Angeles Lakers are always very active participants in the NBA offseason and always looking for ways to put together a championship contending roster. They did so two years ago when they traded for Anthony Davis and they did so last year when they went out and were able to acquire Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell.
NBANew York Post

DeMarcus Cousins is done with the Paul George ‘slander’

After missing a pair of late-game free throws in Game 3, Clippers forward Paul George was able to flip the script with a heroic performance in Los Angeles’ Game 5 win. The performance caused his teammate, the outspoken DeMarcus Cousins, to tell fans to cut the memes and put some respect on George’s name.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

1 NBA Team Rumored To Want Ben Simmons ‘Badly’

After another dismal postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers seem ready to shake things up this summer. Among the options available to the franchise is to trade away former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons. The 24-year-old point guard disappointed yet again in the playoffs, as he showed extreme hesitancy to be aggressive...
NBANBA Analysis Network

The best trade Knicks could offer for Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns

For years, the New York Knicks were looking for anything to go their way in order for them to finally find success again and this NBA season, they struck gold! It had been 7 seasons prior to the start of the 2020-21 season since the Knicks were in the playoffs and they not only made the playoffs this season, they finished as the 4th best team in the Eastern Conference.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy