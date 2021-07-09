Cancel
Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

By Matt Nagy
abc57.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- The Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra will present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Shadow Pavilion in St. Joseph on July 24 at 6:30 p.m. Performance of this show will be provided with a great setting as it will be performed outdoors. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is...

