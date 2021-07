EA has announced that it has rebranded the former DICE LA studio as Ripple Effect Studios, with the studio working on a “player-inspired experience” for Battlefield 2042. In the announcement, the studio said “Our ambition is to become a studio that excels at everything — not just making games but also the process of how we make them. We want to reach a super level of quality in everything we do, no matter how big or small. This philosophy applies to everything, from constantly refining our development process, to cultivating a positive company culture and growing a thriving community.”