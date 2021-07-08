Letter to the editor: Another view of Critical Race Theory

In response to Ken Vaselaar’s June 24 letter to the editor arguing that Critical Race Theory (CRT) is beneficial, or should at least be discussed as something we should teach our children in public schools, I couldn’t disagree more. In my research of CRT, it teaches that all Caucasians are racist, and all non-Caucasians are victims of racism. I do not believe this to be true, and even if it were, what good does teaching young white children they are bad, and young black children they are victims, achieve? What good does it do to convince someone they are a victim? In these divisive times with riots in cities across our country, why further pit people against each other based on the color of their skin? We should be working to bring people together, not teaching that we are different only based on only the color of our skin. Isn’t that the definition of racism?