Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Isanti, MN

Letter to the editor: Another view of Critical Race Theory

By John Landsom
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
 15 days ago

In response to Ken Vaselaar’s June 24 letter to the editor arguing that Critical Race Theory (CRT) is beneficial, or should at least be discussed as something we should teach our children in public schools, I couldn’t disagree more. In my research of CRT, it teaches that all Caucasians are racist, and all non-Caucasians are victims of racism. I do not believe this to be true, and even if it were, what good does teaching young white children they are bad, and young black children they are victims, achieve? What good does it do to convince someone they are a victim? In these divisive times with riots in cities across our country, why further pit people against each other based on the color of their skin? We should be working to bring people together, not teaching that we are different only based on only the color of our skin. Isn’t that the definition of racism?

www.isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Isanti, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Critical Race Theory#Another View#Crt#Crt#Non Caucasians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy