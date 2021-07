The construction industry finds itself straddling two very different worlds. On one hand, the relationships-first business mindset is still an integral part of winning repeat business, yet on the other, decades-worth of institutional knowledge begins to fade with new leaders rising in firms faced with manual processes tied to business pursuit details. While firms still rely heavily on a generation of workers who remember what the business was like before the Internet, the focus today is on future-proofing the business, an undertaking that will rest mostly in the hands of a younger, digitally forward breed of employee.