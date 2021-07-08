Letter to the editor: Library concerns

I love libraries. Our new one looks wonderful. I’d love to see the inside. Unfortunately because I have some troubles walking I’ll probably never get to. Whoever was responsible for the landscaping and parking design was not very considerate of our older and handicapped residents in the area. The lawn is attractive, but handicap parking spaces closer to the entrance seems to me, and a lot of folks I’ve talked to, would have been a no-brainer. Even for those who have good mobility it’s a long sidewalk especially in our slippery, snowy winters.