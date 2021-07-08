High Bridge repairs to cost $3M

Emergency structural repairs are being planned for Eau Claire's High Bridge, which has been closed to pedestrians since mid-June. The City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a $2.5 million contract for that emergency work. Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Emergency repairs to piers supporting the High Bridge are anticipated to cost the city $3 million.

The pedestrian bridge over the Chippewa River has been closed since late June after inspectors spotted damage to one of the piers, which has caused a portion of the structure to sag by about six inches.

“If we’re going to continue to have the High Bridge as a bridge in our trail system in our city, we need to fix the bridge as soon as possible,” Interim City Manager Dave Solberg said.

Since the structural damage was spotted over two weeks ago, the city has surveyed the bridge daily to gauge if it has continued to move.

So far it hasn’t shifted further, but the worry remains that it could move and suffer irreparable damage before it could be repaired.

“It’s critical that we fix it,” Solberg said. “That bridge, if it moves much more, it would be unsavable to use as a bridge we could walk across.”

During its Tuesday afternoon meeting, the council will vote on hiring Plain-based Kraemer North America for a $2.5 million contract to stabilize the bridge and fix all of its aging piers. Black River Falls-based Lunda Construction also competed for the contract, but bid slightly higher — $2.6 million — for the job.

The city is expecting additional costs related to the repair work, including a temporary rock roadway extending partially into the river for equipment to drive on.

All told, the city is planning to borrow a total of $3 million to cover the full anticipated cost of emergency repairs.

The unforeseen repair bill comes at a time when the city was already preparing to borrow money for other upcoming projects that were planned.

“In this particular case, coincidentally the need for these funds corresponds to this year’s debt issue,” city Finance Director Jay Winzenz said.

Funding the emergency bridge project added to nearly $32.6 million in borrowing the council already had planned to vote on during Tuesday’s meeting.

In addition to repairing the damaged bridge, the city did also look into the option of removing it entirely. A contractor gave a rough estimate of $1.5 million to $2 million to take out the High Bridge, Solberg said. The wide range is due to the potential for unanticipated problems that could arise during the demolition that would complicate it.

While the council could choose to remove the bridge, the repair operation is being put forth as the preferred option due to $1.15 million spent only seven years ago to convert the former railroad bridge into a pedestrian one. Solberg also noted the bridge’s place as a local landmark and as part of the city’s recreational trail network.

He suggested residents interested in the bridge project contact their council members prior to Tuesday’s vote to express their opinions on it. Residents can also talk about the proposed bridge work during the public comment portion of the council’s 7 p.m. Monday meeting, which will be held online via Cisco’s Webex videoconferencing program.

Initially closed on June 21 due to a fallen tree limb damaging a railing, an inspector then noticed a heave in the bridge deck and a crack in a support pier. On June 23, the city declared the bridge would remain closed to address that significant structural issue.

While storm damage had initially been posed as a cause for the pier’s condition, Solberg said further inspection indicated it was really deterioration due to age.

“It was caused because it was 140 years old,” he said.

The High Bridge was built in the late 19th century as a train bridge, but it was abandoned in 1992, according to the city’s Landmarks Booklet. In 2014 Eau Claire approved a project using city funds and a state grant to add a new deck to the bridge to convert it into pedestrian use. That project was completed in spring 2015.

Only one of the five support piers has failed, but all of them will be improved by the proposed project to avoid a similar problem from arising again.

“The emergency repair will address this potential issue in the four piers as well,” Solberg said. “If we go out and fix it, we’re going to fix it for the long-term.”

The current piers are a combination of limestone and concrete. Repair work will result in a larger amount of reinforced concrete supporting the structure, but it will be done with methods to emulate the look of natural stone.

“It’s our goal to make it look as historic as possible,” Solberg said.

The proposed repair job involves driving equipment onto the temporary road into the river, jacking up the bridge, installing temporary structures to support the deck and replacing the top parts of the piers with reinforced concrete.

The temporary riprap rock road is already being built in the riverbed but won’t extend the entire width so the Chippewa River can flow around it. Should there be flooding during the project, Solberg said equipment would be moved back to shore until the water level goes down.

How long the repair work would take depends on how soon the contractor is able to get the equipment to the site and begin operations, Solberg said. If the council approves the emergency repairs, he said the work hopefully could be done by the end of this year, but there’s the potential it could stretch into spring.