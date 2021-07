Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,832 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Ulta Beauty worth $19,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.