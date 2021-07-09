Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD regains upside momentum past $1,800 on sour sentiment

Gold bears are pressuring the daily support structure as the greenback wobbles. The euro and US data have weighed on the US dollar on Thursday. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) reverses the early Asian pullback, picking up bids to refresh intraday high around $1,808, headline into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal rejects the previous day’s pause to the six-day winning streak even as the US dollar index (DXY) and the Treasury yields rebound.