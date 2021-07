$3 gas has arrived in Midland. AAA Texas reported that for the second-straight week the price of gas remained above $3. Last week, the average price in Midland spiked 8 cents from $2.97 to $3.05. This week, the price fell 2 cents to $3.03. Both weeks Midland’s average was the third highest average in the state, behind El Paso and Odessa.