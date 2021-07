Britain’s Wolf Alice released an acclaimed new album, Blue Weekend, last month via Dirty Hit/RCA (stream it here). They have been releasing somewhat interconnected music videos for all of the album’s songs, all directed by Jordan Hemingway, and today they have shared one for “Feeling Myself.” It features frontwoman Ellie Rowsell smoking a cigarette and watching people dance to the song under a spotlight. Watch it below. Also, in the last couple of weeks they have shared videos for “Play the Greatest Hits,” “Lipstick on the Glass,” and “Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love).” All those are below too.