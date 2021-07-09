Thanks, Mom! Sex offender faces felony charges after tenacious woman digs through state records to find him

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, MI-- A Gogebic County woman was arrested on various charges after police clocked her driving 102 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone. Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post stopped the driver Friday around 8 p.m. on US-2 near M-64 in Marenisco Township. The 37-year-old local homeless woman was found to be under the influence of a drug, had no driver’s license, and was in possession of brass knuckles. She also had a drug-related warrant out of Montana.