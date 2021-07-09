2021 Fall Adult Softball Leagues registration for City of Florence Athletics & Sports Tourism

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The City of Florence Athletics & Sports Tourism will run registration for their 2021 Fall Adult Softball Leagues thru Friday, July 30 at the City of Florence Athletics & Sports Tourism Administrative Offices located at 513 Barnes Street. If your team is interested in participating, please stop by and pick up an information packet and to pay your team registration fees. Paying fees and packet pick up will also be available to teams at the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex. You can send an email to rocky@cityofflorence.com or call 843-669-4597 and have the information.