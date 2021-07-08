Cancel
NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: How Many People Watched Game 1?

By Ben Stinar
The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns played Game 1 of the NBA Finals on ABC on Tuesday evening in Arizona.

According to Ben Cafardo of ESPN, who cited Nielsen, (Tweet below), the NBA had more viewers than they did last season for Game 1.

More can be read on the viewership from ESPN here.

The Phoenix Suns are 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: Last week, the Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference for new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Who is Adele Dating? English Singer Adele Spotted With Rich Paul At NBA Finals Suns Game!

In the NBA finals, many celebrities have been spotted in the crowd, and the admirers found Hello singer Adele in the event. She has not been spotted alone as her right side Rich Paul was also seen. Rich Pual is LeBron James’ sports agent. After finding them together its creates sensation amongst her fans and this set of conjecture about the relationship status of the duo was only sustained by sports insider Brain Windhort’s who is claiming that these two are in a relationship and dating each other. Now the fans want to know more about this pair and their relationship status and.
NBACBS Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo wins 2021 NBA Finals MVP: Bucks star becomes youngest winner since Kawhi Leonard in 2014

Giannis Antetokounmpo was crowned NBA Finals MVP after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship since 1971 in a six-game series win over the Phoenix Suns. The 26-year-old forward became the youngest player to win Finals MVP since Kawhi Leonard did so at the age of 22 in 2014. In his first Finals appearance, Antetokounmpo dominated by averaging 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and five assists per game. His remarkable combination of athleticism and skill overwhelmed the Suns, but before the series began, it wasn't even clear that he would be able to play.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, NBA stars react to monster Giannis Antetokounmpo game in Bucks’ title win

The Milwaukee Bucks are the 2021 NBA Champions, and it’s all thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s incredibly monster performance in Game 6 of the Finals. Giannis finished the game with 50 points and 13 rebounds, even scoring 20 in the third quarter to get the Bucks back in the contest after a horrible second quarter showing. Sure enough, his remarkable display got the attention of NBA players who were tuned in for the crucial showdown.
NBAthestreamable.com

2021 NBA Finals: How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Series Live For Free Without Cable

After all season, it’s come down to this. The 2021 NBA Season got underway much later than usual, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the first tip-off didn’t happen until December. Now, finally, the Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns and Eastern Conference Champion Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in the 2021 NBA Finals. You can watch the finals with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Finals: Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NBA Playoffs

The Phoenix Suns will meet the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals from the Fiserv Forum on Sunday night. The Suns are coming into game three with a 2-0 series lead and will look to keep that momentum going when they take the court in Milwaukee tonight. Meanwhile, the Bucks are in need of a win tonight and they will have their home fans back but will need a solid free-throw performance from Giannis and will need some help from the outside if they want to win game three.

