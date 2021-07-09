Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

GRAINS-Corn set for 10% weekly decline on improved supply prospects

By Naveen Thukral
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

* Forecasts of cool, wet weather in U.S. Midwest weighs on prices

* Expectations of higher corn yields in Brazil add pressure (Adds quote in paragraph 4, updates prices)

SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Friday with the market poised for a decline of more than 10% this week on improved outlook for crops in the United States and Brazil.

Soybeans and wheat are also set to finish lower this week.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.6% at $5.20-3/4 a bushel, as of 0039 GMT. The market is down 10.2% this week, giving up much of last week’s gains.

“The easing of weather worries in the U.S. Midwest’s north west has taken prices back down to these levels, abetted by what at least was a very crowded corn long position,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Soybeans and wheat have given up more than 5% this week.

Expectations of cool and wet weather in key U.S. growing areas are weighing on corn and soybean futures.

In South America, higher-than-expected yields are adding pressure on corn prices. Brazil’s listed grain grower SLC Agrícola has been positively surprised by the first batches of second corn it harvested, with yields exceeding expectations even as the crop suffered from bad weather.

Despite the inevitable loss of yield caused by a drought and then frosts in some regions, SLC’s Director of Operations Gustavo Lunardi told Reuters in an interview he sees “excellent” margins for corn given current high prices.

World food prices fell in June for the first time in 12 months, pushed lower by declines in vegetable oils, cereals and dairy products, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

Rome-based FAO also said in a statement that worldwide cereal harvests would come in at nearly 2.817 billion tonnes in 2021, slightly down on its previous estimate, but still on course to hit an annual record.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean, soymeal, wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday, traders said.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

147K+
Followers
178K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Dairy Products#Vegetable Oils#Weather#Food Prices#Cbot#United Nations#Fao
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Related
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Rally as Forecast Looks Hot, Dry

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 10 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 11 1/4 cents, and September KC wheat is up 8 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain futures were higher overnight as forecasts look poor for much of the Western Corn Belt and Northern Plains the next seven-to-10 days.
Industrykitco.com

Price pressure on gold, silver as greenback gains, crude oil drops

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Monday, with silver prices hitting...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans Succumb to Risk-Off Selling

November soybeans closed down 19 cents and December soybean oil was down 2.14 cents Monday, influenced by September crude oil trading over $5 lower. All three U.S. wheats finished higher, supported by chronic drought and hot temperatures across the northwestern U.S. September corn ended unchanged and December corn was up...
BusinessCNBC

Gold eases as buoyant dollar offsets slide in yields

Spot gold shed 0.2% to $1,807.59 per ounce by 2:06 p.m. ET. U.S. gold futures settled 0.3% lower at $1,809.20. Gold inched lower in choppy trading on Monday, as a buoyant dollar offset a slump in Treasury yields to their lowest levels since February. Spot gold shed 0.2% to $1,807.59...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Used car supply is improving

The used car supply shortage is loosening up. Why it matters: Used car prices exploded in the past year, boosting inflation substantially, as disruptions in the production of new cars held back the supply of preowned cars. By the numbers: As of mid-July, there were 44 days of supply in...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat jumps as USDA crop condition report raises supply fears

CANBERRA, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose 1% on Tuesday, extending gains into a fifth session, as global supply concerns grew after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the conditions of crops below market forecasts. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

A corn market low is expected in August, analyst says

It was another choppy week of trade in the grain markets. Wow, the grain markets have been volatile!. Last week, September corn closed up 25¢. The previous week corn was down 65¢ and so far this week, September corn is 20¢ higher. Key chart areas I am watching are: With September closing above resistance at $5.72 the first chart objective is the top of the gap at $5.88 and then the early July high at $6.26.
Agriculturethe-journal.com

Grains higher, liveestock mixed

Wheat for Sept. was up 2.75 cents at $7.0050 a bushel; Sept. corn gained 15.75 cents at 5.7175 a bushel, Sept. oats advanced 19 cents at $4.5075 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 15.50 cents at $14.4350 a bushel. Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug....
Agriculturespglobal.com

Brazil's soybean exports seen lower on year in July amid stock hoarding

Brazil's soybean exports to date in July are seen lower than a year earlier as farmers hoarding stocks stoke tight supply concerns, sources told S&P Global Platts July 20, which is expected to support US beans demand. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Brazil,...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat at two-month peak on weather worries

* Chicago wheat up for fifth session * USDA report shows further decline in spring wheat conditions * Corn rises as U.S. crop rating misses consensus (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, July 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed nearly 2% on Tuesday to a two-month peak after official data underscored poor conditions for drought-hit U.S. spring wheat. Chicago corn rose, with a lower than expected weekly crop rating focusing attention back on dry conditions in parts of the Midwest. Soybeans rebounded after being pressured by a slide in crude oil on Monday, with warm and dry weather forecast in northerly U.S. growing belts, raising supply concerns in the run-up to the oilseed's key summer growth period. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.9% at $7.11-1/4 a bushel at 1020 GMT, having earlier touched their highest since May 18 at $7.18. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in a report released after Monday's market close, rated 11% of U.S. spring wheat as good or excellent, down from 16% a week earlier and below analysts' average estimate of 15%. The USDA had last week projected that U.S. spring wheat production would shrink to its lowest in 33 years. Concern about harvest yields and quality in Europe and the Black Sea region also supported wheat prices. Kazakhstan plans to limit exports of barley and wheat used for animal feed and ban exports of rye for six months because of drought, a Kazakh government source told Reuters. Harvest estimates in Russia, the world's biggest wheat exporter, have been lowered after disappointing yields in southern Russia. In western Europe, a warm spell is allowing fields to dry out after heavy rain caused flooding in some regions, but concern remains over reduced grain quality for milling. CBOT corn was up 1.6% at $5.61-1/4 a bushel while soybeans were up 1.4% at $13.91-1/4. The USDA left unchanged its good/excellent score for U.S. corn at 65%, short of an analyst consensus for 66%. It raised the soybean rating by 1 point to 60%, in line with expectations. "Conditions are still much too dry, especially in the north and west of the Corn Belt," Commerzbank said in a note. The corn market is also assessing harvest progress in Brazil, where farmers are bringing in a second corn crop that has been hurt by drought and frost. Prices at 1020 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 711.25 13.50 1.93 640.50 11.05 CBOT corn 561.25 9.00 1.63 484.00 15.96 CBOT soy 1391.25 18.50 1.35 1311.00 6.12 Paris wheat Sep 216.50 2.25 1.05 192.50 12.47 Paris maize Aug 249.00 2.00 0.81 219.00 13.70 Paris rape Aug 535.25 2.25 0.42 418.25 27.97 WTI crude oil 66.32 -0.10 -0.15 48.52 36.69 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.03 1.2100 -2.53 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra Editing by David Goodman)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat and corn up 10-15 cents, soybeans up 15-22

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Wheat futures higher after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) lowered its spring wheat condition rating due to drought. Concerns about weather-reduced crops in some wheat areas of European and Black Sea region also supportive. * CBOT's most-active wheat contract scaled a two-month high in overnight trading. * Spot Minneapolis Grain Exchange spring wheat reached its highest point on Monday since November 2012. * The USDA on Monday said just 11% of the U.S. spring wheat crop was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, down 5 points from a week earlier and below trade expectations. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 14-1/2 cents higher at $7.12-1/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat added 16-1/4 cents to $6.68-1/2 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat gained 11-1/2 cents to $9.35-1/4 per bushel. CORN - Up 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Corn higher on worries about hot and dry weather in parts of the Midwest. Lower-than-expected crop ratings in a weekly USDA report adding support. * Actively traded December corn broke through technical chart resistance at its 50-day moving average during overnight trading and matched Monday's two-week high. * The USDA on Monday said 65% of the U.S. corn crop was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, unchanged from a week earlier and a point below trade expectations. * CBOT December corn last traded 12-1/2 cents higher at $5.64-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 15 to 22 cents per bushel * Soybeans rebound from Monday's losses on concerns about hot and dry forecasts for the U.S. Midwest and northern Plains as the crop nears its pod setting and filling stage of development. * Actively traded November soybeans held technical chart support at its 50-day moving average in overnight trading. * The USDA on Monday said 60% of the U.S. soybean crop was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, up 1 point from a week earlier and in line with trade expectations. * Forecasters expect above-normal heat in northern areas of the Plains and Midwest over the next 10 days, adding stress to drought-hit crops. * China's soybean imports from Brazil slipped in June from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as poor crushing margins weighed on demand. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 17-1/4 cents higher at $14.45-1/4 a bushel, while November soybeans were 20-1/2 cents higher at $13.93-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Karl Plume; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Return Higher Overnight

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 9 cents, November soybeans are up 18 1/4 cents and September KC wheat is up 14 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Tuesday, Dow Jones futures are starting higher, taking back part of Monday’s 726-point loss, related to concerns about a recent increase in COVID-19 infections. September crude oil is trading a little higher after falling over $5.00 Monday. A report on June housing starts is due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Seeing Double-Digit Gains

Corn is 14 to 17 cents higher, soybeans are 18 to 25 cents higher and wheat is 6 to 12 cents higher. Corn trade is 14 to 17 cents higher at midday Tuesday with firm spread action and strong buying returning as trade gets closer to filling the gap. Ethanol margins are likely to narrow more with the recent corn strength, energy complex sliding and driving demand fading short term along with plant maintenance season coming.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Shanghai copper near 1-month low on virus worries

July 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper fell on Tuesday to its lowest in nearly a month, as a surge in coronavirus cases threatened the outlook for a global economic recovery. The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 2.3% to 67,400 yuan ($10,393.86) a tonne, its lowest since June 23, before edging up to close at 68,130 yuan a tonne, still down 1.2%.
Agriculturehoosieragtoday.com

Soy Checkoff Investments Work to Increase Profitability for U.S. Soybean Farmers

For the first time in more than a year, the United Soybean Board got together in Missouri for its summer meeting to lay out new plans. “The farmer checkoff investments, we included projects across supply, marketplace and demand action teams; we approved new projects that are designed to drive innovation, increase value and create additional demand for U.S. soybeans,” said Steve Reinhard, director of USB. “Ultimately that results back to profitability for U.S. soybean farmers.”
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Wallow Lower While Hogs Remain Optimistic

Tuesday’s trade has been relatively quiet as the cattle contracts continue to sway lower while the hog market hopes for continued support. It’s been another quiet day throughout the livestock complex as cattle contracts dip lower while hogs hope for export opportunities. Tuesday morning’s news that China confirmed 11 outbreaks of Africa swine fever (ASF) in 2021 and there is not a secure handle on the disease makes U.S. producers and packers see potential export opportunities.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Wheat at two-month high, corn firms as adverse weather fuels supply fears

HAMBURG, July 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Monday, continuing last week’s surge to hit two-month highs as adverse weather in parts of U.S., Canadian and Russian growing areas raised worries about global supplies. Corn and soybeans rose as drought threatened some U.S. crops. Chicago Board of Trade...
Chicago, ILMySanAntonio

Grains mostly lower, livestock lower.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. rose 7 cents at $7.0175 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 9.25 cents at $5.5925 a bushel; Sep. oats lost 13 cents at $4.28 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 21.50 cents at $14.4525 a bushel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy