Obituary - Rita Parker

PARKER, Rita Anne Zimmerman, age 69, of Pulaski passed away July 5, 2021, at Southern Tennessee Regional, Pulaski. She was born on Oct. 28, 1951, in Winchester, Tennessee. Rita was raised on a dairy farm where she showed cows as a young girl. She was a graduate of Franklin County High School where in her senior year she was voted Miss FCHS. She played in the band and was a drum majorette. Upon graduation from high school she attended and graduated from Martin Methodist College where she was also elected as Miss Martin College during her freshman year. She had an early love for music and learned to play the piano and organ at an early age. She was an organist at First United Methodist Church of Winchester, and also at St. Andrews United Methodist Church for over 40 years. Rita enjoyed playing the organ for weddings, funerals and several years at the Giles County Fair. She worked as secretary to the Administrator at Giles County Hospital and as an agent for Shelter Insurance until her health forced her to retire. Rita fought a valiant struggle with MS for over 34 years. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Brandon Bass officiating. Burial will be in the Maplewood Cemetery. The family suggests memorial donations may be made to the backpack program at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 831 Mills St. Pulaski, TN 38478. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Martha Moore Zimmerman; sister-in-law, Pat Zimmerman; and nephews, Tyler and Dean Zimmerman. She is survived by her husband, Allen Parker of Pulaski; daughters, Alana (Randy) Scruggs of Columbia and Alicia (Michael Farnam) Parker of Mt. Juliet; grandchildren, Parker Scruggs, John Carter Scruggs and Buchanan Farnam; brothers, Eddie (Carolyn Garner) Zimmerman of Winchester, Bobby (Debbie) Zimmerman of Winchester, and Bill (Sherry) Zimmerman of Gaffney, South Carolina; lifelong family friends, Bill and Judy Mayfield; and several nieces and nephews. Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements, 1910 Elkton Pike, Pulaski, TN 38478, 931-363-0828.