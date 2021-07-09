Cancel
NBA

Grant Riller, Nate Darling Wrap Up Rookie Seasons as Hornets’ Two-Way NBA Players

NBA
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth Grant Riller and Nate Darling made their NBA debuts this season as two-way players for the Charlotte Hornets, with both guards showcasing interesting skillsets that could further expand with increased experience and development. Riller was taken with the 56th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of the...

