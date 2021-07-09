A New Ithaca Green New Deal

In February 2019, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, and Sen. Edward J. Markey, of Massachusetts, introduced a Green New Deal (GND) as a congressional non-binding resolution to fight climate change and social inequality. The ambitious plan was partially welcomed in D.C., and many thought — including me — it was DOA. We were right. However, it would be naïve to think that they themselves thought it would be any different, at least at the time it was introduced. Rather, I believe, they probably meant to start a movement. I believe it marked the beginning of a 10-year mobilization to alter an outdated US economic model.