NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: FS1's Skip Bayless Tweets About Giannis Antetokounmpo

Skip Bayless of FS1 sent out a Tweet about Giannis Antetokounmpo on Thursday evening.

The Tweet from Bayless can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are playing Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening.

The Phoenix Suns were 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball