NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Tweeted His Finals Prediction

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sent out a Tweet before Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening.

The Tweet (with a video of his prediction for the series) from the Hall of Famer can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Suns own a 1-0 series lead over the Bucks after winning Game 1 on Tuesday night in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Suns are 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball