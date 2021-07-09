NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Twitter Is Saying Before Game 2

The NBA Finals continue on Thursday evening in Phoenix, Arizona, between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

The Suns won the first game on Tuesday night at home 118-105 and own a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2.

Here is what Twitter is saying before Game 2 in Tweets below.

The Phoenix Suns are 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

