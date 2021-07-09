NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo Shoot Three-Pointers Before Game 2

Giannis Antetokounmpo was practicing his three-pointers before Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening in Phoenix, Arizona, against the Suns.

The clip of Antetokounmpo shooting pre-game can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter.

The Suns lead the series 1-0.

The Phoenix Suns are 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball