Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo Shoot Three-Pointers Before Game 2

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 12 days ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo was practicing his three-pointers before Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening in Phoenix, Arizona, against the Suns.

The clip of Antetokounmpo shooting pre-game can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter.

The Suns lead the series 1-0.

The Phoenix Suns are 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: Last week, the Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference for new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
162
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Lloyd Pierce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals Bucks Suns#Espn#Sportscenter#The Phoenix Suns#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Indiana Pacers#Mavericks#Cavaliers And Warriors#Bleacher Report#The All Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Twitter
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Has Honest Take On Suns’ Path To NBA Finals

Injury luck has been on the Phoenix Suns‘ side all postseason long. Opposing team’s fans have used this as a way to negate the Suns’ success, as a result, and Devin Booker is sick of it. There’s no denying Phoenix’s trip to the NBA Finals involved a bit of luck...
NBASportsGrid

Milwaukee Bucks Dealing With COVID-19 Concerns

The Milwaukee Bucks continue to navigate the challenges of COVID-19 at the most inopportune time. Thanasis Antetokounmpo will not be available for the Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns. https://twitter.com/JimOwczarski/status/1416513031333285889. Moreover, the Bucks coaching staff will be shorthanded, as assistant Josh Oppenheimer won’t be...
NBAChannel 3000

Bucks upgrade Giannis to ‘questionable’ for Game 1 of NBA Finals vs. Suns

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are slight favorites heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, but the Bucks’ latest injury report update may be giving fans in Wisconsin a little more optimism. The Bucks have upgraded the status of two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Watch Former Pacer Lance Stephenson Make A Crazy Shot

On July 7, Lance Stephenson posted a video of him making a ridiculous shot to his Twitter account. The video can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of Stephenson. Stephenson started his NBA career with the Pacers from 2010-14 and then returned to the franchise for a second stint from 2017-18.

Comments / 0

Community Policy