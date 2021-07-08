NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo Walk Into The Arena With His Pre-Game Outfit On

Giannis Antetokounmpo has arrived at the arena for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening in Arizona.

The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 1 to the Phoenix Suns 118-105 on Tuesday.

The clip of Antetokounmpo walking into the arena can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN.

The Phoenix Suns are 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball