NBA

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo Walk Into The Arena With His Pre-Game Outfit On

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 12 days ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo has arrived at the arena for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening in Arizona.

The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 1 to the Phoenix Suns 118-105 on Tuesday.

The clip of Antetokounmpo walking into the arena can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN.

The Phoenix Suns are 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: Last week, the Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference for new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Watch the moment the Bucks won the NBA Finals (Video)

The Milwaukee Bucks needed every possession of Game 6 to finish off the Phoenix Suns, but the moment they clinched the title was pure ecstasy. After dropping the first two games of the NBA Finals, things looked grim for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Phoenix Suns were firing on all cylinders, Devin Booker and Chris Paul looked unstoppable and the Bucks’ offense was struggling just enough. What a difference a few days makes.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, NBA stars react to monster Giannis Antetokounmpo game in Bucks’ title win

The Milwaukee Bucks are the 2021 NBA Champions, and it’s all thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s incredibly monster performance in Game 6 of the Finals. Giannis finished the game with 50 points and 13 rebounds, even scoring 20 in the third quarter to get the Bucks back in the contest after a horrible second quarter showing. Sure enough, his remarkable display got the attention of NBA players who were tuned in for the crucial showdown.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LeBron James ditches Chris Paul to root on Giannis in Game 6

LeBron James gave Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo hefty praise during Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sat court-side for Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks to show support for his friend Chris Paul. Unfortunately for Paul, the Suns went on to lose that contest by the score of 123-119 to put them on the brink of elimination.
NBACBS Sports

Bucks to pay luxury tax after Jrue Holiday's NBA championship bonus pushes team past threshold

NBA owners frequently say that they are willing to pay the luxury tax for a team capable of contending for a championship, but never has that qualifier applied as directly as it does to the Milwaukee Bucks. By virtue of defeating the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and clinching the franchise's first title since 1971, the newly crowned NBA champions now have to pay the luxury tax for the 2020-21 season. Why? Because, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Jrue Holiday has a $1 million championship incentive in his contract that triggered when the Bucks won it all.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Mario Chalmers talks NBA comeback in recent interview

Miami Heat legend Mario Chalmers recently went on Colin Cowherd’s talk show, The Herd. He talked about the current state of the NBA Finals, his time with the Heat, as well as other rumors. Cowherd opened by asking Chalmers about the Finals this year. This year’s Suns team and the...
NBAChannel 3000

Bucks upgrade Giannis to ‘questionable’ for Game 1 of NBA Finals vs. Suns

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are slight favorites heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, but the Bucks’ latest injury report update may be giving fans in Wisconsin a little more optimism. The Bucks have upgraded the status of two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from...

