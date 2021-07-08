Pacers Share Interview With Terry Taylor

The Indiana Pacers have been holding pre-draft workouts for NBA prospects all week, and on Wednesday, they had six players come in (see Tweet from the Pacers below).

On Thursday, they shared an interview with Terry Taylor of Austin Peay and the Tweet with the video can be seen embedded below from the Pacers.

Taylor and the other players who worked out for them can be read here from Wheat Hotchkiss of Pacers.com.

