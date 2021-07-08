Cancel
Pacers Share Interview With Terry Taylor

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 12 days ago

The Indiana Pacers have been holding pre-draft workouts for NBA prospects all week, and on Wednesday, they had six players come in (see Tweet from the Pacers below).

On Thursday, they shared an interview with Terry Taylor of Austin Peay and the Tweet with the video can be seen embedded below from the Pacers.

Taylor and the other players who worked out for them can be read here from Wheat Hotchkiss of Pacers.com.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: Last week, the Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference for new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

