FDA, CDC say fully vaccinated Americans don't need booster shot at this time

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators said on Thursday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster COVID-19 shot at this time.

“We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed”, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a joint statement late on Thursday.

Pfizer Inc’s top scientist said earlier the drugmaker plans to ask U.S. regulators to authorize a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine within the next month. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Reuters

Reuters

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Americans#Booster#Cdc#Pfizer Inc
