NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Dario Saric's Status For The Rest Of The Playoffs

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 12 days ago

Dario Saric got injured in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and on Wednesday, the Phoenix Suns announced that Saric tore his ACL and is out indefinitely.

The Tweet from the Suns can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The Suns won Game 1 on Tuesday evening 118-105 over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Phoenix Suns are 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: Last week, the Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference for new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ Bobby Portis wants to give flowers to whoever gave Giannis Antetokounmpo his freaky nickname

It wasn’t even clear if Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was going to be ready for the start of the NBA Finals because of the knee injury he suffered against the Atlanta Hawks. That injury cost him two-plus games in the Eastern Conference Finals, and it seemed like a long shot that he would be ready for Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns. Instead, Antetokounmpo played in Game 1 and looked pretty solid, and he has since dominated the last two games, albeit with one of those big performances coming in a Game 2 loss.
NBASporting News

Suns' Monty Williams, Devin Booker react to Dario Saric's season-ending knee injury: 'It hurt our whole group'

The Suns defeated the Bucks on Tuesday night to take a 1-0 lead in the 2021 NBA Finals, but they also lost a key member of their frontcourt rotation. Phoenix announced Wednesday afternoon that backup forward Dario Saric has suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and will be out indefinitely. The 27-year-old's right knee appeared to buckle after he landed on a jump stop while driving to the basket against Milwaukee center Brook Lopez in the first quarter of Game 1. Saric logged only two minutes before limping off the court and being helped back to the Suns' locker room.
NBAESPN

NBA Finals 2021: What Dario Saric's knee injury means for the Phoenix Suns' title pursuit

What will Dario Saric's injury mean for the Phoenix Suns in the remainder of their NBA Finals matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks -- and beyond?. On Wednesday, the Suns announced that the right knee injury that forced Saric to leave Tuesday night's Game 1 in the first quarter has been diagnosed as an ACL tear. Saric had been a consistent part of Monty Williams' rotation as a backup center since the second round of the playoffs, seeing action in each of Phoenix's past 11 games as the team reached the Finals.
NBASportsGrid

Milwaukee Bucks Dealing With COVID-19 Concerns

The Milwaukee Bucks continue to navigate the challenges of COVID-19 at the most inopportune time. Thanasis Antetokounmpo will not be available for the Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns. https://twitter.com/JimOwczarski/status/1416513031333285889. Moreover, the Bucks coaching staff will be shorthanded, as assistant Josh Oppenheimer won’t be...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Has Honest Take On Suns’ Path To NBA Finals

Injury luck has been on the Phoenix Suns‘ side all postseason long. Opposing team’s fans have used this as a way to negate the Suns’ success, as a result, and Devin Booker is sick of it. There’s no denying Phoenix’s trip to the NBA Finals involved a bit of luck...

