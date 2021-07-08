Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Just Compared Deandre Ayton To This Hall Of Famer

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 12 days ago

Kendrick Perkins of ESPN, appearing on The Jump, had strong words to say about how good Deandre Ayton is.

Perkins compared Ayton to Hall of Famer David Robinson, and the clip of Perkins speaking can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the NBA on ESPN Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns are 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: Last week, the Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference for new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
162
Followers
2K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Lloyd Pierce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nba Finals Bucks Suns#Espn#The Phoenix Suns#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Indiana Pacers#Mavericks#Cavaliers And Warriors#Bleacher Report#The All Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBArollingout.com

Kendrick Perkins ripped for defending ESPN’s Rachel Nichols

The ESPN debacle involving hosts Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor is continuing to cause turmoil. One year after Nichols, who is White, insinuated that her Black colleague Taylor was being promoted over her due to ESPN’s “push” for diversity rather than her talent, Nichols finally issued her mea culpa to the masses. Fans of ESPN were disgusted that her “The Jump” co-hosts Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson supported her.
NBASLAM

Kendrick Perkins Decries Bucks as ‘Dumbest Team in Finals History’

Following the Milwaukee Bucks’ loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins had heavy-handed criticism for the Bucks squad, calling them “the “dumbest” team to ever play in the NBA Finals on Friday’s episode of the “Get Up” podcast. “Lets not...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins looks foolish over Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Robin’ comment

If Kendrick Perkins is looking to go viral for making absolutely ridiculous comments, he is succeeding. Perkins, a former NBA center who is now an analyst for ESPN, has been critical of Giannis Antetokounmpo. He described Giannis as more of a “Robin” with Khris Middleton operating as the “Batman” for the Milwaukee Bucks this postseason. Perkins says that Antetokounmpo has lacked a “Batman” mentality, meaning he is not trying to take over and dominate. Instead, he believes Giannis has been content letting Middleton take over.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ Bobby Portis wants to give flowers to whoever gave Giannis Antetokounmpo his freaky nickname

It wasn’t even clear if Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was going to be ready for the start of the NBA Finals because of the knee injury he suffered against the Atlanta Hawks. That injury cost him two-plus games in the Eastern Conference Finals, and it seemed like a long shot that he would be ready for Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns. Instead, Antetokounmpo played in Game 1 and looked pretty solid, and he has since dominated the last two games, albeit with one of those big performances coming in a Game 2 loss.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: This Dunk Just Broke The Internet

Cameron Johnson of the Phoenix Suns threw down a massive dunk during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday evening, and the video of the dunk can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from NBA TV. The Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are currently in the second...

Comments / 0

Community Policy