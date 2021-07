Luke T. Riley, 33, of Willow Springs has been charged with seven felonies in connection with the crash at the intersection of Main and Harris in Willow Springs last Sunday. As he fled from Sheriff’s deputies, Riley crashed into a vehicle driven by Tracy Trude, totalling the truck he was driving, causing significant damage to Trude’s vehicle, a van parked on the street, a historic building at the 4-way, and a bank of commercial mailboxes.