MLB roundup: Dodgers avoid sweep in Miami

By Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
Jul 8, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor (3) doubles in a run during the 5th inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

2021-07-09 01:50:29 GMT+00:00 - Julio Urias earned his major-league-leading 11th win of the season as the Los Angeles Dodgers posted a slump-breaking, 6-1 victory over the host Miami Marlins on Thursday.

The Marlins, who are in last place in the National League East, had surprised the reigning World Series champion Dodgers by beating them in the first three games of the series.

Los Angeles won the series finale with the help of a five-run fifth inning. Chris Taylor led the Dodgers' offense, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Urias (11-3) allowed one run on five hits in seven innings, striking out nine and walking two.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered for the Marlins. Sandy Alcantara yielded five runs (three earned) on seven hits in four-plus innings.

A's 2, Astros 1

Oakland scored twice in the top of the first inning, the only runs it would need to snap a three-game losing streak with a victory at Houston. The Astros had won six consecutive games.

With one out in the first, Elvis Andrus doubled to left and then scored on Matt Olson's ground-rule double. Jed Lowrie then singled in the second run of the inning.

Frankie Montas (8-7) fanned 10 while allowing one run on five hits and a walk in 6 2/3 innings. Jake Diekman pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his seventh save.

Mariners 4, Yankees 0

Rookie Logan Gilbert allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings as Seattle defeated visiting New York to avoid a three-game sweep.

Gilbert (3-2) struck out a career-high eight in his longest of 10 starts this season. He didn't allow a baserunner over his final five innings, and Paul Sewald and Kendall Graveman each pitched a hitless inning of relief to wrap up the victory.

Kyle Seager, Dylan Moore and Mitch Haniger homered for the Mariners.

Rockies 9, Diamondbacks 3

Dom Nunez had three hits, Raimel Tapia and Ryan McMahon added two apiece and Colorado beat Arizona in Phoenix.

Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-5) pitched five innings and added an RBI single for the Rockies, who picked up just their seventh road victory of the year.

Colorado's C.J. Cron left the game in the seventh inning after being hit in the head with a pitch.

--Field Level Media

