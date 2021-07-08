Antonio Salinas, MarJon Beauchamp invited to play in The Crawsover

A pair of basketball standouts from the Yakima Valley earned invites to compete in Jamal Crawford's The Crawsover alongside several NBA and professional players. Yakima Valley College guard and Yakima native MarJon Beauchamp will return for his third year in the summer pro-am league held at Seattle Pacific. Zillah graduate and Western Oregon sophomore Antonio Salinas also intends to go back two years after winning the title with the PNW Rain, which featured Detroit Piston guard Dennis Smith Jr. and Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach Lavine.