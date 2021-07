A desktop computer and a monitor are connected with each other via a cable. Every input given to a computer is displayed on the monitor in the form such that a user can understand. The signal coming from the computer tells the monitor what to display. If you see a “No Signal” message on your monitor, it means that your monitor is not getting a valid video signal from the computer. In this article, we will explain what you can do if you see a No Signal message on your Acer monitor.