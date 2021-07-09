Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Fireworks Blamed for Garage, House Fire at Carrington Farms (MI)

By Tribune Content Agency
FireEngineering.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 8—Fireworks are believed to have caused a fire that ravaged a one-story home in the Carrington Farms subdivision in Monroe Township Saturday night. Capt. Calvin Schmitt, fire inspector for the Monroe Township Volunteer Fire Department, inspected the damage Wednesday morning and said the official cause would be listed as “undetermined.” However, he added that multi-shell fireworks shot off that night by the homeowners and found by the investigator “most likely” caused the fire based on the time frame and elements found.

www.fireengineering.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Lasalle#Accident#Garage#Carrington Farms#Dean Cousino Monroe News#Ford#The American Red Cross#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Red Cross
Related
Posted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Fireworks blamed for multiple fires, deaths across Pa.

A child died in a fireworks-related fire in York County, a firefighter was killed battling a similar blaze near Philadelphia, and a family of eight lost their home in Wilkes-Barre after a firework landed on their back porch. By many accounts, it was a deadly and dangerous Fourth of July...
FireEngineering.com

Authorities Identify Woman Found Dead in Trenton (NJ) House Fire

Authorities on Tuesday identified the woman who perished in a July 4 fire in South Trenton as Jessica Young, a 40-year-old resident of the home. An investigation of the fire is ongoing, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said in identifying Young. The Trenton Fire Department arrived at the home in...
Tennessee StateFireEngineering.com

Three Injured in Columbia (TN) House Fire

The Daily Herald, Columbia, Tenn. Jul. 10—Three people were transported to area hospitals after a fire swept through a home in Columbia’s Riverside neighborhood on Friday morning. One person was pulled from the scene of the fire with severe burns by a local police officer as the flames swept through...
Safford, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Garage fire

A toy car that was recharging caused a fire in the garage of a home in the 1300 block of West 19th Place in Safford shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday. While $10,000 in damage was reported, no one was injured, said Safford Fire Chief Clark Bingham.
kgns.tv

Fireworks cause house fires in Austin, Texas

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Fire officials in Austin say a fire that damaged three homes early Monday morning was caused by fireworks. Firefighters first got the call about the fire in the northeast part of the city around 4 a.m. One home was fully engulfed when they arrived on the...
wmcactionnews5.com

Investigators blame fireworks for multiple weekend fires in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Firefighters in Horn Lake were busy on the Fourth of July putting out several fires believed to be started by fireworks. And one man had to be rescued by a neighbor after his house was burned so badly. “It’s gone. It’s gone. This house is...
Posted by
WHAS11

House fire, several other fires, linked to fireworks in Kentuckiana

ANCHORAGE, Ky. — Crews around Kentuckiana spent Sunday night putting out fires, many of them were caused by 4th of July fireworks. "All week long everybody has been advising folks," Zoneton Fire Marshal Tracey Key said. "When you do these fireworks be careful where you put them off." Still, the...
FireEngineering.com

Firefighters Rescue Woman from Fire at Houston (TX) Group Home

Jul. 14—A woman was injured early Wednesday in a fire at a group home in southwest Houston, officials said. Officials responded shortly before 4 a.m. to the 11000 block of Concho Street in the Alief area where they found heavy fire and smoke inside a home, said Steve Dunbar of the Houston Fire Department District 83.
wglr.com

Madison Fire Dept. says spontaneous combustion of rags to blame for garage fire

MADISON, Wis. — Investigators with the Madison Fire Department say rags and painting materials that weren’t thrown away correctly are to blame for a garage fire on the city’s far east side Wednesday. The fire department was called to Alton Drive near the Highway 30/I-90/94 interchange just after 1:30 p.m....
Tri-County Times

Fireworks likely cause of neighbor’s house fire

 Two females escaped harm after their home caught fire Sunday, July 4 at 10:30 p.m.  Jeremy Lintz, the North Oakland County Fire Authority (NOCFA) chief, said NOCFA responded to a house fire on Hess Road in Holly Township on Sunday night.  Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story home with flames...
Etna, PAFireEngineering.com

One Dead, One Injured in Etna (PA) House Fire

Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa. Jul. 8—A woman died Thursday morning in a house fire in Etna. Etna Volunteer Fire Department Chief Greg Porter said the woman was in her 80s. Porter said her adult son was able to make it out of the duplex and was transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation.
Chicago Tribune

Firework-related fires keep area emergency responders busy; Hammond blames pair of fires on holiday revelry

Errant, smoldering firework remnants wreaked havoc around Northwest Indiana over the long holiday weekend, fire officials said Tuesday. The city of Hammond had two firework-related fires, Chief Fire Inspector Dan Misiak said, and both were ignited by detritus left near the buildings. During the first fire, a family was out front lighting fireworks off on Northcote Avenue, he said.
WOWT

Papillion Fire chief says July 5 house fire caused by fireworks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The chief of the Papillion Fire Department said Tuesday that a Sarpy County house fire that forced a family from their home July 5 was caused by fireworks. “The fire was started by using fireworks being disposed of too closely to the house,” Fire Chief Bill...

Comments / 0

Community Policy