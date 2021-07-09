Fireworks Blamed for Garage, House Fire at Carrington Farms (MI)

Jul. 8—Fireworks are believed to have caused a fire that ravaged a one-story home in the Carrington Farms subdivision in Monroe Township Saturday night. Capt. Calvin Schmitt, fire inspector for the Monroe Township Volunteer Fire Department, inspected the damage Wednesday morning and said the official cause would be listed as “undetermined.” However, he added that multi-shell fireworks shot off that night by the homeowners and found by the investigator “most likely” caused the fire based on the time frame and elements found.