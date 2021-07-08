Foxchase friends start neighborhood newspaper

The rules for working at The Foxchase Times are fairly simple. There are wipes for wiping down the office at the end of day – can’t be too careful during a pandemic. Use your best handwriting. Don’t tell anyone ideas for the newspaper. Don’t lose supplies. Get your work done before you play. If you’re unhappy with your job, don’t complain; rather, talk to a supervisor about it. And if you’re the last one to leave the dollhouse, make sure to turn off the lights and close the door behind you.