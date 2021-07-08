Cancel
Paterson, NJ

2 Arrests Made in July 3 Homicide of Paterson Male

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto Credits: Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, PatersonTimes.com. ARRESTS MADE IN JULY 3 HOMICIDE AT 159 FRANKLIN STREET IN PATERSON. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora announce that based upon an investigation by the Paterson Police Department, in conjunction with the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, Jeremaih Rosado, 18-years old; and Imeir I. Tucker, 24-years old; both from Paterson, were arrested on July 6 and July 8, 2021, respectively, in relation to the homicide that took place on July 3, 2021, at 159 Franklin Street in Paterson, New Jersey. Mr. Rosado and Mr. Tucker are both charged with Murder, first degree; Conspiracy to Commit Murder, first degree; Possession of a Handgun for an Unlawful Purpose, second degree; and Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, second degree.

