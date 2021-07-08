For the latest updates on COVID-19 visit the City Resources page.

COVID-19 cases – 552,911. Currently eligible for vaccine – everyone 12 years of age and older. Today’s Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) COVID-19 dashboard update adds 562 cases. Although the increase in COVID-19 cases is largely due to a delay in reporting because of the July 4th holiday weekend, prompt vaccination is urged to prevent unnecessary illness, hospitalizations, and deaths. The best way to prevent getting the highly infectious and easily transmissible Delta variant or any other strain of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated as quickly as possible. The vaccines we have are highly effective and their benefits far outweigh any risks. Only a very small percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 are among the fully vaccinated population. Based on recent conversations with hospitals, the Alabama Hospital Association reports that more than 90 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the state are unvaccinated.