Environment

For the latest updates on COVID-19 visit the City Resources page.

 13 days ago

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Friday, July 9, citing extreme temperatures across much of California and a potential capacity shortfall on the state’s electric grid. Read the news release. During a Flex Alert. Set thermostat at 78° or higher, if health permits. Avoid...

Apopka, FLapopka.net

COVID-19 Update: Lobby Closures for City of Apopka

Due to the recent increase in the Delta variant/COVID-19 cases, we are closing the following department lobbies to the public in abundance of caution:. This goes into effect immediately until next Friday, July 30, 2021. We will reevaluate the situation at that time to determine whether to reopen the lobbies on Monday, August 2, 2021 or remain closed.
Public Healthatmorenews.com

State COVID-19 update

COVID-19 cases – 552,911. Currently eligible for vaccine – everyone 12 years of age and older. Today’s Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) COVID-19 dashboard update adds 562 cases. Although the increase in COVID-19 cases is largely due to a delay in reporting because of the July 4th holiday weekend, prompt vaccination is urged to prevent unnecessary illness, hospitalizations, and deaths. The best way to prevent getting the highly infectious and easily transmissible Delta variant or any other strain of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated as quickly as possible. The vaccines we have are highly effective and their benefits far outweigh any risks. Only a very small percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 are among the fully vaccinated population. Based on recent conversations with hospitals, the Alabama Hospital Association reports that more than 90 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the state are unvaccinated.
Sumner County, KSWellington Daily News

Latest Sumner County COVID-19 update shows cases have been on the rise since mid-July

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, COVID-19 cases have been on the rise. Since Wednesday, July 14, Sumner County has had 12 confirmed cases. Sumner County has reached a total of 2,277 cases. The state of Kansas has been on the rise with COVID-19 cases. Kansas has totaled totaled 324,187 confirmed cases with 11,364 being hospitalized and 5,198 deaths.
Jersey City, NJhudsontv.com

Fulop Announces Latest COVID-19 Rent Relief Program For Jersey City

Mayor Fulop Announces Latest COVID-19 Rent Relief Program for Neediest Small Unit Landlords and Tenants. Jersey City Increases Financial Aid to Most Vulnerable Residents, up to $10,000 for Low-income Families. JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Jersey City Housing Authority (JCHA) announce the latest Jersey City COVID-19...
Public Healthoregonearlylearning.com

Archive of COVID-19 Resources

In March 2020, the nation experienced the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the pandemic, the Early Learning Division (ELD) was committed to supporting the health and safety of children, families, and child care providers. On March 23, 2020, Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued Executive Order 20-12. The order required child care providers to close unless providing Emergency Child Care.
Carlsbad, NMCurrent-Argus

City of Carlsbad update: Still cautious as the COVID-19 pandemic continues

We should to take a look at recent local COVID-19 numbers, which are the highest they’ve been in several months. Carlsbad Medical Center reports 14 positives over the weekend out of 80 tests. The hospital now has multiple patients with COVID-19 who are on ventilation. While we don’t have all of the data, the information we do have indicates that most to all of the recent COVID-19 positives in our area are from people who haven’t received a vaccination. Please keep these individuals and our health care providers in your prayers.
Public Healthgoochlandva.us

COVID-19 Vaccine Opportunities and Resources

Do you know someone who needs or wants the COVID-19 Vaccine? Everyone in Virginia Age 12 or Older is Eligible for the COVID-19 Vaccine. Below are local and regional opportunities to get vaccinated including pop-up community opportunities. Please check back for new updates. Vaccine Clinic Opportunities. Goochland Community Vaccine Clinic...
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
KFI AM 640

$1,000 'Thank You' Stimulus Checks Going Out... And People Are Furious

It is pretty apparent that there will not be a fourth stimulus check coming, at least not any time soon, but there is still plenty of financial aid from the latest relief bill available. Just last week, monthly checks started going out as part of the the Federal Child Tax Credit expansion that was included in the American Rescue Plan package that was signed into a law in March. The bill also set aside money to distribute to Americans struggling to pay their rent or mortgage, and to parents needing help with their child care costs.
Nevada State
CBS San Francisco

Tamarack Fire Update: Wind-Whipped Flames Cross Into Nevada; Firefighters Digging In Along Highway 395

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nevada (CBS SF) — The advancing flames of the Tamarack Fire crossed over into Nevada early Wednesday, forcing voluntary evacuation warnings for several small communities to the west of the Highway 395 corridor. During his Wednesday morning briefing, Operations Section Chief Pat Seekins said the rugged terrain along the Nevada-California state line on the northeastern edge of the massive blaze was challenging for the fire crews. “As we get into the northeast things get a little different, we get into fairly tougher ground,” he said. “Fairly steep and rugged terrain. Some thicker fuels. This fire was very active yesterday. The...
Maryland State
Chidi Michaels

Gov. Hogan 'Renews' COVID State of Emergency Statewide

(via Robert Lang, WBAL-TV 11) Governor Larry Hogan recently signed a proclamation that officials say will help the state continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The proclamation signed this past Monday, also uploaded onto the governor's website, "declares that a State of Emergency and Catastrophic Health Emergency continues to exist in Maryland."
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

A Once-Forbidden Fruit Makes a Resurgence

Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...
Congress & CourtsValueWalk

Will Congress approve another coronavirus stimulus check before August?

Congress last approved coronavirus stimulus checks in March of this year. These payments proved to be a life line for millions of Americans who were struggling to pay for their basic needs. Now, the impact of those payments appears to be fading after four months, but many are still struggling financially. This is why many are still pushing for another round of coronavirus stimulus checks to be approved before August.
Jersey City, NJriverviewobserver.net

JERSEY CITY INTRODUCES Latest COVID-19 Rent Relief Program for Neediest Small Unit Landlords and Tenants

“We understand that families are struggling to pay rent, and small property owners are also struggling to keep up with the mortgage and other bills. That’s why we are focusing on owner-occupied buildings with four units or less, because they have been the hardest-hit and will benefit most from this aid, rather than large businesses,” said Mayor Fulop. “Once we can help our lowest-income residents, we intend to methodically expand the eligibility pool further by income and to non-owner-occupied buildings.”

