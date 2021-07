Since landing the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, the Detroit Pistons have been the subject of many trade rumors around the league. It is not unreasonable that these rumors have been floating around. Pistons GM Troy Weaver has stated he does not see a LeBron James type of franchise-changing player in this year’s draft class. After the lottery, the second-year GM made it known the first overall pick was not untouchable.