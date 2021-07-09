WHO and HRP launch new guideline for screening and treatment of cervical cancer

Taylor M. Weis, PharmD, BCOP, discusses NCCN guidelines for first-line therapy as well as the rationale behind the rapid change in treatment concepts for CLL. Kirollos S. Hanna, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP: Ultimately, Dr Weis, what are your recommendations or what are you seeing in clinical practice as first-line therapy for patients who are newly diagnosed with CLL [chronic lymphocytic leukemia] or SLL [small lymphocytic lymphoma]? I would love to hear what you guys are doing at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center when you’re selecting treatment for your patients up front. Are you going right away with BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors] regardless of deletion 17p, IGHV mutation status, patient comorbidities or frail status? Also, I would love to hear from you, what do the guidelines recommend? What does the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] recommend for frontline management for patients? What kind of shifts have you been seeing over the years? Is it what I’ve alluded to from chemoimmunotherapy? I would love to hear some of that perspective.