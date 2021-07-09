Cancel
Cancer

WHO and HRP launch new guideline for screening and treatment of cervical cancer

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToo many women worldwide – particularly the poorest women – continue to die from cervical cancer; a disease which is both preventable and treatable. Today, WHO and HRP have launched a new guideline to help countries make faster progress, more equitably, on the screening and treatment of this devastating disease.

Cancerhealthitanalytics.com

Blood Test Predicts Effectiveness of HPV-Positive Throat Cancer Treatment

- A team of researchers at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center are working on a promising new blood test that they say will be able to predict if patients with metastatic HPV-positive throat cancer will respond to treatment months earlier than standard imaging scans. Findings from this study were published in Oncotarget.
CancerClickOnDetroit.com

Study looks at how cancer patients respond to the COVID vaccine

Studies that looked at the efficacy of the COVID vaccines included tens of thousands of people each. Those studies didn’t look into how well people with certain medical conditions might respond compared to the general population. A paper, published in Jama Oncology, looked at both the efficacy and safety of...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Antibiotic use linked to increased risk of colorectal cancer

The use of antibiotics has increased dramatically in recent years. New research indicates that increased use of antibiotics is linked to a greater risk of colon cancer, particularly in people under the age of 50 years. The new data reinforce the need to reduce the unnecessary use of antibiotics, which...
CancerPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have Lung Cancer, Says CDC

When Dustin Diamond died of lung cancer at age 44, it was shock—because he was so young, but also because it happened so fast. "Different people have different symptoms for lung cancer," says the CDC. "Some people have symptoms related to the lungs. Some people whose lung cancer has spread to other parts of the body (metastasized) have symptoms specific to that part of the body. Some people just have general symptoms of not feeling well. Most people with lung cancer don't have symptoms until the cancer is advanced. Lung cancer symptoms may include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Are First-Line Treatments for IBDs

Other options for Crohn disease and ulcerative colitis include biologics, corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, and vedolizumab. Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) or disorder that can cause inflammation and further complications, such as ulcers in the digestive tract system. UC affects the inside lining of the colon...
Diseases & TreatmentsWebMD

Rapid Hepatitis C Test Could Improve Diagnosis, Treatment

July 8, 2021 -- A simpler version of a test for the hepatitis C virus (HCV) may open testing to people in areas where medical care is limited. “Although not yet developed, such a test could be a game changer and have a substantial impact on the feasibility and cost of HCV elimination, especially in low- and middle-income countries,” says Madeline Adee, MPH, of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Cancerwestplainsdailyquill.net

For Your Health: Lung cancer screening can save lives

Even with COVID-19 still dominating health news, stories about new lung cancer screening guidelines were able to break into recent headlines, and for good reason. Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the U.S. — and the deadliest, killing more than 130,000 people each year. More people are now eligible for lung cancer screening because of updated guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, which can translate into additional lives saved.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Daily Mail

How statins could cut risk of cancer in heart patients: Cholesterol-busting pills drastically reduce patients' odds of developing the disease, research suggests

Statins could lower the risk of cancer in hundreds of thousands of Britons living with heart failure, researchers suggest. The cholesterol-busting pills, which cost as little as 4p a day, drastically cut patients' odds of developing the disease and dying from it. Researchers analysed data on 87,102 people with heart...
CancerMedicalXpress

New model aims to promote better-adapted bladder cancer treatment in the future

Uppsala University scientists have designed a new mouse model that facilitates study of factors contributing to the progression of human bladder cancer and of immune-system activation when the tumor is growing. Using this model, they have been able to study how proteins change before, while and after a tumor develops in the bladder wall. The study has now been published in the scientific journal PLOS ONE.
Toledo, OHutoledo.edu

Urologic Oncologist Discusses Cancer Identification, Treatment Options

In the seventh episode of Prescribed Listening, Dr. Firas Petros gives an overview of urologic cancers, including hereditary risk factors and the various treatment options available at The University of Toledo Medical Center. Petros, a fellowship-trained urologic oncologist at UTMC, treats a range of urologic cancers, including cancers of the...
CancerPosted by
EatThis

These 7 Cancers Are Caused by Alcohol Use, New Study Says

If you've relaxed your self-discipline lately, this might give you a reason to reel things in: A new study just published this week points to alcohol use as a major risk factor for seven serious types of cancer, with statistics affecting men and women that will probably make you think.
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

NCCN Guidelines: Rapid Change in CLL Treatment Concepts

Taylor M. Weis, PharmD, BCOP, discusses NCCN guidelines for first-line therapy as well as the rationale behind the rapid change in treatment concepts for CLL. Kirollos S. Hanna, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP: Ultimately, Dr Weis, what are your recommendations or what are you seeing in clinical practice as first-line therapy for patients who are newly diagnosed with CLL [chronic lymphocytic leukemia] or SLL [small lymphocytic lymphoma]? I would love to hear what you guys are doing at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center when you’re selecting treatment for your patients up front. Are you going right away with BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors] regardless of deletion 17p, IGHV mutation status, patient comorbidities or frail status? Also, I would love to hear from you, what do the guidelines recommend? What does the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] recommend for frontline management for patients? What kind of shifts have you been seeing over the years? Is it what I’ve alluded to from chemoimmunotherapy? I would love to hear some of that perspective.
Chapel Hill, NConclive.com

2021 USPSTF Lung Cancer Screening Recommendations

M. Patricia Rivera, MD, professor of medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, shares a review of the United States Preventive Services Task Force 2021's lung cancer screening recommendations, which feature impacted patient populations and effects they have on direct physician care. EP. 1: Introducing the Post-Pandemic...
HealthMedicalXpress

Center releases updated national clinical guidelines for treatment of opioid use disorder

As more evidence emerges that opioid overdose deaths have increased dramatically since the onset of COVID-19, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), in collaboration with subject matter experts and medical regulatory authorities across Canada, have now released updated national clinical guidelines for the treatment of opioid use disorder. "Opioid Agonist Therapy: A Synthesis of Canadian Guidelines for Treating Opioid Use Disorder" harmonizes existing provincial and national guidelines, evidence-based practices, and expert opinions into one document aimed at providing consistent and high-quality care to people with opioid use disorder.
CancerThe Independent

Leaving cervical cancer nowhere to hide in underserved countries

Leaving cervical cancer nowhere to hide in underserved countries. Recognising that cancer is a major challenge for sustainable development, the United Nations has committed to reduce mortality from cancer and other non-communicable diseases by one-third by 2030, as one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG target 3.4). Half of...
Cancerpresspublications.com

Cancer experts urge: don’t delay cancer important screenings

Timely cancer screenings are critical for early detection and increasing chances of long-term survival. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however, has resulted in a significant drop in cancer screenings, leaving the global oncology community concerned that this decrease will result in dramatically higher rates of advanced-stage cancers. The National Cancer Institute estimates that the screening decline will likely lead to nearly 10,000 deaths – all preventable – over the next 10 years in the United States from breast and colorectal cancer alone due to pandemic-related delays in screening and treatment.

