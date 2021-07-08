Cancel
Washington State Patrol Takes to Air to Search for People Throwing Rocks, Dropping Concrete From Overpasses

Chronicle
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you heard the sound of an aircraft circling in Seattle early Wednesday morning, it was likely the Washington State Patrol trying to track down rock-throwing scofflaws. The State Patrol is searching for individuals throwing rocks and dropping concrete from Mount Baker, Rainier Avenue and other overpasses. Troopers and Seattle police are positioned nearby, ready to respond if the plane spots any activity on the ground after a report comes in, according to Trooper Rick Johnson.

