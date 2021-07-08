For the latest updates on COVID-19 visit the City Resources page.

Cancel
Simi Valley, CA

 13 days ago

Ventura County Animal Services will be re-opening the Simi Valley Animal Shelter on Saturday, July 10, 2021 as a holding facility only, for the reclaim and drop-off of lost/found dogs and cats. This is the next step in our phased reopening plan. Pet adoptions at this location will resume at a later date. Animals not reclaimed by their owners during their stray hold period will be transferred to the Camarillo Animal Shelter or further services and to be made available for adoption. The Simi Valley Animal Shelter will be open Tuesday – Sunday from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 .p.m.

